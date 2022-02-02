Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Risks involved in taking patients home directly post-surgery

When the doctor or nurse says, "the patient requires surgery," many questions arise in the minds of the patient and their loved ones. What type of surgery will be performed, how much will it cost, how serious will it be, and most importantly, what will happen when it is completed? Many family members intend to take the patient home, believing that a nurturing setting will help them recuperate more quickly, but is it also safer?

Why should patients' families avoid taking them home right after surgery?

Patients who have undergone surgery or ICU treatment generally want to return home to their familiar surroundings and prefer to recover in the company of their loved ones. It's important to remember, however, that it may be preferable not to take a patient home right away. Patients may experience a variety of complications following surgery or ICU care, which must be treated in a hospital or healthcare facility. Here are a few examples of such concerns:

Vital signs are used to keep track of a patient's medical state. An abrupt change in vital signs necessitates the use of a quick response system, which may not be readily available at home. In a home setting, medication administration is different.

It can be difficult to take the proper medicine at the right time. The medications ordered by the doctor may or may not be available at the local pharmacy. Patients with heart problems are given inotropic assistance such as NORAD or Dopamine NTG. The doctor must continually check the patient's intake of such medicines because it may fluctuate depending on the other medications he or she is taking.

The distribution of oxygen to people with respiratory disorders or diseases that make breathing difficult is referred to as oxygen delivery management. Small oxygen cylinders only last a short time and can leave the patient out of breath, causing more complications.

Doctor's visiting hours: Unlike in a hospital, the doctor may not be available at all times. He may become caught in surgery or be unable to arrive on time due to prior commitments.

Suction bleeding concerns during Tracheostomy: A simple yet difficult surgery with numerous complications. Everything from inserting the cannula to applying pressure to bleeding veins to installing tracheostomy tubes must be done with complete understanding of the technique.

Rahul Tyagi, Director- Operations, Porvoo Transition Care

