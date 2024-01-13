Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations invite goes viral | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant. Although no confirmation of the wedding date has been confirmed, the couple's pre-wedding festivities invite is out and is doing rounds on social media. In the picture of the pre-wedding invite, the festivities will be from March 1 to March 3, this year. The card also has a handwritten note by Mukesh and Nite Ambani. The destination to begin all the functions would be Jamnagar, Gujarat since it's very close to their hearts. Netizens too wished and showered all love and blessings on the couple.

One user wrote, "Congratulations". Another user wrote, "Congratulations to both". Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have known each other for a few years and got engaged last year. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in a traditional ceremony at the family's Mumbai home Antilia. The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Gol Dhana, which means jaggery and coriander seeds, is a pre-wedding ceremony among Gujaratis.

These items are distributed at the groom's place. The bride's family comes to the groom's home with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. Every netizen is eager to witness Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities to begin!

