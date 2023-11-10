Diwali 2023: Ayodhya aims to set world record by lighting 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Diwali in Ayodhya

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is eyening to create a new record by lighting more than 20 lakh diyas, this Diwali. Last year they had created a record by lighting up 15.76 lkh diyas during Diwali. This time, to make sure the record is achieved, the diyas will be lit across the 51 ghats in Ram ki Paidi.

According to officials, the target is to set a world record by lighting 21 lakh diyas, but arrangements are being made to lay 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats along the Saryu. About 25,000 volunteers will light these diyas during the three-day Deepotsava, beginning today till 12th of November. This year, a light and sound show will be started at Ram Ki Pauri and will continue for at least for the next five years, officials said. The district administration has, meanwhile, decided to set up a huge digital screen, “the country’s biggest”, to display the history of Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh.

The volunteers were trained on lighting diyas recently. The volunteers are from different organisations 27 colleges and 19 intermediate colleges in Ayodhya and neighbouring areas affiliated with Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, the nodal agency for lighting diyas.

According to the plan, about 65,000 diyas will be lit at Ram ki Pauri alone. Besides 50 ghats, diyas will also be lit at important religious and historical places across Ayodhya. Since it is a huge exercise, the laying of diyas will start from November 8 at different ghats by the volunteers. These diyas will be placed in about 12,500 blocks of about 196 diyas each to make the exercise more organised and easy to count.

