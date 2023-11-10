When is Kali Puja 2023? Know date, timing, significance and rituals

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the date, timing, significance and rituals of Kali Puja 2023.

Kali Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali. It is also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja. It is primarily celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam in India, as well as in Bangladesh and Nepal. Kali Puja falls on the new moon day of the Hindu month Ashwin, and in 2023, it is expected to be celebrated on November 12.

The exact date of Kali Puja may vary each year as it follows the lunar calendar. According to Hindu belief, Goddess Kali is the fierce form of Goddess Durga and is associated with power, strength, and protection. The festival of Kali Puja is believed to be a time when the goddess descends on earth to bless her devotees and rid the world of evil forces.

Significance of Kali Puja

Kali Puja holds great significance in Hindu mythology and is deeply rooted in the cultural and religious traditions of Bengalis. The festival is primarily celebrated to honour Goddess Kali and her victory over the demon Raktabija. According to legend, Raktabija had the power to multiply himself even from a drop of his blood. However, Goddess Kali was able to defeat him by drinking his blood before it touched the ground. Hence, she earned the name "Shyama," which means dark in Bengali.

Timing of Kali Puja

Kali Puja falls on the new moon day or Amavasya of the Hindu month Ashwin, which usually falls in the months of October or November. This year, according to Drik Panchang Kali Puja is expected to be celebrated on November 12.

Amavasya Tithi: It will begin on November 12 at 02:44 pm and end on November 13 at 02:56 pm

Kali Puja Nishita Time: is from 11:39 pm on November 12 at 11:39 pm and will continue till 12:29 am (November 13)

Rituals of Kali Puja

The puja rituals vary from region to region, but there are some common rituals that are followed by most people. These include:

Kalash Sthapana - A Kalash (pot) filled with water and mango leaves is placed on a sacred platform, and a coconut is placed on top of it. This represents the goddess's presence.

Panchopachara Puja - Five offerings of flowers, incense, lamps, water, and food are offered to the goddess to please her.

Mantra Chanting - Devotees chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Kali, seeking her blessings and protection.

Offering of Bhog - Special dishes are prepared as an offering to the goddess, including sweets like coconut laddoo and fruits.

Aarti - Aarti is performed with a lamp filled with ghee or oil and camphor, while devotional songs are sung in praise of Goddess Kali.

Animal Sacrifice - In some regions, a ritualistic animal sacrifice is also performed to appease the goddess and seek her blessings.

