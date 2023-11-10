Why Lord Dhanwantari is worshipped on Dhaneteras? Know how he is related to Ayurveda

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know why Lord Dhanwantari is worshipped on Dhaneteras and how he is related to Ayurveda.

India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions. The country celebrates many festivals throughout the year. One such festival is Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, which falls on the thirteenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. It is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver, and other valuable items. However, the significance of this day goes beyond material possessions. It is also the day when Lord Dhanwantari, the God of Ayurveda, is worshipped. Here in the article, we will explore the reasons why Lord Dhanwantari is worshipped on Dhanteras and how he is related to Ayurveda.

Lord Dhanwantari is known as the physician of God and is considered the father of Ayurveda. He is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is depicted as holding a pot of Amrit (nectar) in his hands. As per Hindu mythology, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), when the gods and demons were fighting to obtain Amrit, Lord Dhanwantari appeared with a pot of Amrit in his hands. His appearance brought peace and harmony among the gods and demons, and they agreed to share the nectar equally. This event marked the birth of Lord Dhanwantari and his association with Ayurveda.

Ayurveda, which translates to "knowledge of life", is a holistic system of medicine that originated in India more than 5000 years ago. It focuses on maintaining a balance between mind, body, and spirit through natural remedies and lifestyle changes. According to Ayurveda, every individual has a unique combination of three doshas (energies)- Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. When these doshas are in balance, a person experiences good health, but when they are imbalanced, it leads to diseases. Lord Dhanwantari is believed to be the source of Ayurveda's knowledge and its main principles, making him an essential figure in the practice of this ancient healing system.

On Dhanteras, people worship Lord Dhanwantari to seek his blessings for good health and well-being. It is believed that his blessings can cure diseases and promote overall well-being. Many devotees offer prayers and perform rituals to honour the God of Ayurveda on this auspicious day. Some also keep a fast to show their devotion and gratitude towards Lord Dhanwantari.

Lord Dhanwantari's connection to Ayurveda also highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Ayurveda not only focuses on treating diseases but also on preventing them by following a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress-reducing practices like yoga and meditation.

