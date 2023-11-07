Dhanteras 2023: 5 Things you should NOT buy to avoid financial troubles

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Things you should NOT buy on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. It marks the beginning of the five-day-long Diwali celebrations and is considered an auspicious day for buying new things. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth and prosperity, and believe that purchasing new items will bring good luck and fortune into their lives.

While buying new things on Dhanteras is a popular tradition, it is important to remember that not everything that glitters is gold. In the excitement of the festival, people often end up making impulsive purchases that they may regret later. As we approach Dhanteras 2023, here are five things you should avoid purchasing on this auspicious day.

Electronic Gadgets

In today's digital age, electronic gadgets have become an essential part of our lives. It is tempting to buy the latest smartphone or laptop on Dhanteras, but it is best to avoid making such purchases on this auspicious day. Electronic gadgets are expensive, and their prices tend to drop after a few months due to constant advancements in technology. It would be wise to wait for a sale or festive offer to get a better deal on these items.

Moreover, buying electronic gadgets on Dhanteras may bring bad luck and financial troubles in the future. As per Vastu Shastra, it is not considered auspicious to buy electronic items on Dhanteras as they are associated with Rahu, the planet of deception and dishonesty.

Gold and Jewellery

Dhanteras is also known as the "Festival of Wealth" as it is believed that buying gold or jewellery on this day will bring prosperity and good fortune. However, it is advisable to avoid purchasing these items on Dhanteras for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, the prices of gold and jewellery are usually inflated during the festive season. You may end up paying more than the actual value of the item, leading to a financial burden. Also, it is believed that buying gold or jewellery on Dhanteras may cause financial troubles and debts in the future.

Instead of buying gold or jewellery, you can opt for other traditional items such as silver coins with Goddess Lakshmi's image or utensils made of copper or brass, which are considered auspicious on Dhanteras.

Kitchen Appliances

Dhanteras is also known as "Dhanvantari Trayodashi," dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Ayurveda and health. As a result, people tend to buy new kitchen appliances on this auspicious day, believing it will bring good health and prosperity to their household.

However, buying kitchen appliances on Dhanteras may not be a wise decision. These items are often expensive, and their prices tend to fluctuate frequently. It is best to research and compare prices before purchasing to get the best deal.

Moreover, according to Vastu Shastra, buying kitchen appliances on Dhanteras may lead to frequent breakdowns and repairs, causing financial loss and stress. It is best to avoid purchasing these items on this day and wait for a more suitable time.

Cars or Vehicles

Buying a new vehicle is considered a significant purchase and is often associated with good fortune and success. However, purchasing a car or any vehicle on Dhanteras may not be an auspicious decision.

As per Hindu beliefs, buying a vehicle on Dhanteras may result in accidents or mishaps in the future. It is also believed that the vehicle may bring financial troubles and debts to the owner.

Moreover, the prices of cars and vehicles are usually inflated during the festive season, and you may end up paying more than the actual value of the vehicle. It is best to avoid making such a significant purchase on Dhanteras and wait for a more auspicious time.

Black Coloured Items

Black is often associated with negative energy and is considered inauspicious in Hindu culture. As a result, buying black-coloured items on Dhanteras may not bring good luck or prosperity.

According to Vastu Shastra, the black colour represents Saturn, which is associated with sorrow, misfortune, and delays. Buying black-coloured items on Dhanteras may invite these negative energies into your life, causing problems and obstacles.

It is best to avoid purchasing black-coloured items such as clothes, household items, or even vehicles on Dhanteras. Instead, opt for bright and vibrant colours that are associated with happiness and positivity.

