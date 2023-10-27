Karwa Chauth 2023: Nutritious foods that should be added to the Sargi Thali

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Karwa Chauth 2023

Karwa Chauth is a one-day festival that celebrates the bond between a husband and wife. Karwa Chauth also referred to as Karak Chaturthi, is the festival celebrated on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On this day, the married women keep a day-long nirjala fast and pray for the long lives of their husbands from sunrise to moonrise.However, food is important for the body to function properly. It is important who fast on this day must take care of what they are consuming. Let's take a look at the must-have food items you should add to the Sargi Thali.

1. Coconut Water

Keeping your body hydrated is important, therefore, coconut water is important for your body. It will hydrate your body and also help stay healthy from the inside.

2. Dry Fruits

Dry fruits are packed with nutrients which are essential for your body to stay healthy. Especially when you are fasting, it is important that you add a good amount of dry fruits to your diet.

3. Seasonal Fruits

Seasonal and fresh are important to help your body stay full and hydrated and they also provide important vitamins and nutrients to your body which in a way helps in functioning well.

4. Parathas

Parathas are a good source of protein and help your body stay full for a longer time.

5. Sweets

Sweets which are homemade is a good option as the right amount of natural sugar helps your body function better.

