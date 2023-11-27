Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on life support: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fashion designer Rohit Bal

Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal is known for his designs catering to both men and women, is now in critical due to a cardiac condition. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rohit Bal has been admitted to NCR's Medanta Hospital. Rohit Bal who suffered from a massive heart attack around 13 years back in 2010, is reportedly on a ventilator. The ace designer had undergone an emergency angioplasty when he suffered a heart attack in 2010.

For the unversed, Rohit Bal was born in the city of Srinagar in the Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, 1961 into a Kashmiri Pandit family. After receiving his Bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi, he went on to study fashion on National Institute if Fasshion Technology in Delhi. Rohit Bal started his career with his brother Rajiv Bal in New Delhi in 1986, the company Orchid Oversea Pvt Ltd, and started his own first independent collaboration in 1960. He has also designed costumes for the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He has an international client base that includes Cindy Crawford,Pamela Anderson and Uma Thuman among others, He is also an ambassador for Omega watches. Rohit Bal won the Designer of the Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006. He has also won Designer of the Year at the Kingfisher Achievement Awards in 2001. He was awarded as the Lakme Grand Finale Designer for 2012.In 2020, he was recognised as Iconic Fashion Designer of the country by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.

