Hungry after 12 AM? 5 Best places in Delhi to satisfy your midnight hunger pangs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Best places in Delhi to satisfy your midnight hunger pangs (Representational Image)

Delhi, a city that never sleeps, comes alive after midnight with its vibrant nightlife and an array of options for those looking to satiate their post-midnight hunger pangs. Places like Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale, Paranthe Wali Gali other culinary hotspots in the national capital not only extend the gastronomic journey into the night but also contribute to Delhi's reputation as a city that never sleeps. Whether savouring the sweetness of kulfis in Chawri Bazar or indulging in Mughlai delights near Jama Masjid, Delhi's late-night food scene is a testament to the city's diverse and lively spirit.

Here are five places that cater to night owls, ensuring that the culinary adventure continues long after the clock strikes 12.

Wenger's, Connaught Place: A legendary bakery in the heart of Connaught Place, Wenger's is a haven for night owls. Indulge in an assortment of delectable pastries, sandwiches, and snacks, catering to every palate.

Opening Hours: Open 24/7

Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk: Chandni Chowk's Paranthe Wali Gali is a legendary destination that transcends daytime hours. Some stalls continue serving their famous stuffed parathas well into the night, ensuring a flavorful experience.

Opening Hours: Varies by stall, but some stalls stay open until 2 AM

Midnight Hunger Hub, Satya Niketan: Aptly named, Midnight Hunger Hub in Satya Niketan specializes in catering to midnight cravings. Offering an extensive menu, from rolls to biryanis, it's a go-to spot for a satisfying late-night feast.

Opening Hours: Open until 4 AM

Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale, Chawri Bazar: Nestled in the historic lanes of Chawri Bazar, this iconic establishment not only serves delightful kulfis but also offers a variety of snacks, making it a perfect spot for a sweet and savory late-night indulgence.

Opening Hours: Until 2 AM

Karim's, Jama Masjid: Located near Jama Masjid, Karim's is renowned for its aromatic Mughlai delicacies. The succulent kebabs and rich gravies served here make for a hearty and fulfilling late-night meal.

Opening Hours: Until 4 AM

Read More Lifestyle News