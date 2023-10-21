International Stuttering Awareness Day 2023: Bollywood films that focused on speech disorder

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

Bollywood has come a long way and is now touching on sensitive topics. A few actors from the industry are coming forward to explore new genres and also experiment with their roles. They leave no stone unturned to do justice to their roles. They are researching a lot to get the skin of the character and are also ready to go through a physical transformation. Let's take a look at the actors who have gone to reprise the characters that suffer from speech impairment.

1. Vicky Kaushal in Zubaan

Zubaan tells the story of an ambitious young boy with a speech impairment who develops a fear of the world of music. However, his friendship with an aspiring singer motivates him to face his worst fear. Vicky Kaushal played the role of a stuttering man.

2. Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos

It tells the story of Jagga's adoptive father, Bagchi, who enrols him in a boarding school and mysteriously disappears. Upon growing up, Jagga goes in search of him and takes the help of Shruti, a journalist. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a high school kid who is having a serious stammering problem.

3. Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey

Kaminey tells the story of identical twins Guddu and Charlie hope to end their misery and lead a life of prosperity. However, things do not go as planned when they are forced into the world of corruption. Shahid Kapoor played the double role in the movie and both the characters have a speech defect.

4. Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani tells the story of Prem falls in love with Jenny, a woman who is already in love with a man named Rahul. Despite this, he agrees to help her marry him and even gets into several comical situations as a result. Katrina Kaif surprised fans with her role of Jenny, a young stammering girl.

5. Kriti Kulhari in Indu Sarkar

Indu Sarkar is set in the period of the emergency in India, i.e. 19th-month-long from 1975 to 1977 when there was a state of emergency across the country. Kriti Kulhari plays the role of stammering poetess in the movie.

6. Vijay Devarakonda in Liger

Liger tells the story of a talented young MMA fighter trains hard to rise up the ranks. However, his goals are hindered when his lover is kidnapped. Vijay's character suffers from a speech impediment, and to channel his frustration, he takes up boxing.

