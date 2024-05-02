BAN vs ZIM T20I series live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh are all set to take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series to give a finishing touch to their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The first three games will be organised at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and the series opener is slated to be played on May 3 (Friday).

The Bangla Tigers have the wood over the Chevrons in the shortest format of the game. Both teams have played 20 T20Is against each other, with Bangladesh winning 13 of them and Zimbabwe clinching just seven.

Hence, Bangladesh have a 65.00% win percentage against Zimbabwe in the T20Is and they are the favourites to win the forthcoming series.

While for Bangladesh it is an opportunity to finalise their team combination ahead of the marquee tournament in the USA and the Caribbean, for Zimbabwe it is a chance to show the world that they were unfortunate to miss out on securing a qualification berth for the World Cup by beating the hosts.

The final two T20Is will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series online?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Which channel will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in India?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series will not be broadcast in India.

Bangladesh squad for first three T20Is

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin

Zimbabwe T20I squad

Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams