Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes rare appearance after taking break from acting

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most glamorous actresses in South Indian cinema. The actress who is currently on a break from work made a rare public appearance and was seen waving at the paparazzi. Samantha was spotted in Mumbai and soon her video went viral on social media. In the video, the actress exuded swag in an olive green-hued tank top paired with a black shrug and jeans as she walked towards her car. She gracefully smiled and waved at the paparazzi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took her social media and revealed that she was in the hospital and getting treatment amid her battle with myositis. In the picture, the actress was lying on a hospital bed with drips attached to her hand. Samantha penned details about the various advantages of the medical help she is getting at the hospital.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Devarakonda. She played the role of Aradhya. It tells the story of a young man from an agnostic family who falls in love with the daughter of his father's arch-rival, a devout Hindu leader.The film received mixed reviews. Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana also starred Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma in supporting roles.

The actress recently wrapped up the Indian instalment of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. The show will premiere on Prime Video. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the Indian remake of her show and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work. Though she hasn't announced officially any upcoming projects, but her fans are eagerly awaiting updates as she continues to prioritize her well-being.

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri announces three-part film Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma inspired from Mahabharata

Also read: Watch: Kiara Advani, Rani Mukherjee and Hema Malini grace Durga Puja celebrations

Latest Entertainment News