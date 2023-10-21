Vivek Agnihotri announces three-part film Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma inspired from Mahabharata

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming three-part film Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced his next big venture on social media. His upcoming project is Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma, an adaptation of S.L Bhyrappa's Kannada novel. It is going to be a three-part film focused on Mahabharata.

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share the poster and wrote in the caption, "Big announcement: Is Mahabharata history or mythology? We at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa's modern classic: PARVA- AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called the 'Masterpiece of masterpieces'.

In addition, Vivek Agnihotri also shared a clip in which he explained the film. He wrote, "What is Parva? Watch". In the clip, he explains by saying, It's said that Mahabharata is the source of all stories, Is it just a mythology or India's consciousness? The question remains- is it history or mythology? After researching for 17 years, Padma Bhushan winning SL Bhyrappa wrote a modern classic, Parva. It's called a masterpiece of masterpieces. The book has been translated into many languages including English, Russian, Chinese and Sanskrit. It has been a best-seller in all languages. We are proud and happy that he has given us the responsibility to bring the story to the big screen. Parva: An epic tale of dharma will be out in three parts and the production work has begun."

Vivek Agnihotri's last release was The Vaccine War which starred Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi. Recently the filmmaker accepted his National Award for his film The Kashmir Files at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. The Kashmir Files won the National Award in the Dutt Award for Best Feature Film in the National Integration Category.

Also read: Mahira, Fawad Khan and other Pak artists to be seen in Indian films, web series again | DEETS INSIDE

Also read: Ira Khan opens up on relationship with father Aamir Khan, says 'communication with mother is slightly easier'

Latest Bollywood News