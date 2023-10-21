Ira Khan opens up on relationship with father Aamir Khan, says 'communication with mother is slightly easier'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira recently spoke about her battle with depression. She recently shared a video along with her father on Instagram about mental health awareness where she also confessed about the ‘most complex relationship’ with her parents.

In a recent interaction with India Today, the star kid opened up on her relationship with her parents and said, ''My relationship with both my parents is something that I’ve had to actively work on a lot. Because the relationship with your parents is the most intense relationship you will ever have.''

Talking about her current communication level with them, Ira added ''I think right now my communication with my mother is slightly easier than with my father, but I communicate with both of them as openly. In my head, I have this thing that my father is busy even though he has always said, if you need me just call me. In terms of opening up, I am equally close to both of them.''

On Saturday, Ira even shared an appreciation post for her fiance Nupur Shikhare, with whom she got engaged last year, and called him her ''integral part.''

In the post, she even shared a series of picture from heer engagement day. Along with the pictures, she penned a long note for her partner and wrote, ''I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on. I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more.''

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ira's fiance Nupur is a popular expert in health and wellness.

