Watch: Kiara Advani, Rani Mukherjee and Hema Malini grace Durga Puja celebrations

The festival of Durga Puja has begun and the festive spirit amongst the Bollywood celebrities can be seen. Celebrities including Kajol with her son Yug, Hema Malini with her daughter Esha Deol and Rani Mukherjee were spotted arriving at the pandal to seek blessing from the deity. Kiara Advani also, in addition, pandal to seek blessings from the deity as well. Kiara looked gorgeous in a yellow coloured suit and jhumkas. She was seen engaging in a conversation with Rani Mukherjee.

Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were also seen arriving at the pandal and they were later joined by the actress Rani Mukherjee as they posed for the paparazzi. Rakhi Sawant also graced the Durga Puja celebrations. She looked stunning in salmon pink shimmery sareee and kept her make simple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and garnered positive reviews for her role in the film. Kartik Aaryan shared screen space alongside her in the film. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan in her kitty. Whereas, Rani Mukherjee was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film was inspired by the real-life story of an Indian coup;e whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, while Esha Deol was seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. Esha Deol featured alongside Suniel Shetty, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma and Rahul Dev among others. Esha Deol has also featured in reality shows including Roadies X2. She also starred in another series named Rudra:The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna.

