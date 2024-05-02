Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is dry promotion? Know all about the new job trend

The ever-changing landscape of the job market throws up new trends every now and then. From the recent wave of quiet quitting to the Great Resignation, employees are navigating a dynamic work environment. Now, a concerning trend called ‘dry promotion’ is gaining traction, leaving many employees feeling undervalued.

What is ‘dry promotion’?

A dry promotion, also known as a "no-raise promotion," is a cost-cutting strategy employed by companies where an employee receives a promotion with an elevated job title and increased responsibilities, but without any accompanying salary increase. In simpler terms, you get a fancier title but no additional financial reward for the extra work and pressure that comes with it.

As per a report from Pearl Meyer - a compensation consultant, more than 13% of employers have opted to provide their employees with dry promotions instead of raising their compensation. This represents an increase from the 8% reported in 2018 by The Wall Street Journal.

Why are dry promotions on the rise?

Several factors contribute to the rise of dry promotions:

Economic downturn: In times of economic uncertainty, companies seek to cut costs wherever possible. Dry promotions allow them to seemingly reward employees while saving money on salary hikes.

Talent retention: Companies might offer dry promotions to retain valuable employees who might otherwise seek better opportunities elsewhere. The hope is that the title bump, even without a raise, will incentivise the employee to stay.

Employee expectations: In a competitive job market, employees might prioritise job security over immediate financial gains. This can make them more accepting of dry promotions, especially if the company promises future raises or career advancement opportunities.

What are the implications of dry promotions?

While employers might see dry promotions as a strategic move, the consequences for employees can be significant:

Demotivation: Increased workload without a corresponding pay raise can be demotivating, leading to decreased productivity and potential employee dissatisfaction.

Unfair compensation: Employees might feel undervalued and underpaid for the additional responsibilities they take on.

Erosion of trust: Dry promotions can damage the trust between employees and employers, potentially leading to higher turnover rates.

What can you do if you receive a dry promotion?

If you find yourself in this situation, consider these steps:

Negotiate: Openly discuss your concerns with your manager. Express your expectations for a salary increase commensurate with your new responsibilities.

Highlight achievements: Present concrete evidence of your contributions and the value you bring to the company.

Explore other options: If negotiation fails, consider seeking opportunities elsewhere that offer better compensation and recognition for your skills.

