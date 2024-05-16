When is Sita Navami 2024? Know date, time, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sita Navami 2024: Date, time, history, rituals & more

Sita Navami is a significant Hindu festival that honours Goddess Sita, also known as Mata Janki. It is celebrated as her birth anniversary with great enthusiasm and devotion. The festival is observed with fervour across India and Nepal, where Goddess Sita is revered. Sita Navami falls on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month.

Sita Navami 2024: Date and Timings

Sita Navami 2024 Date: May 16, 2024

Navami tithi begins: 06:22 AM on May 16, 2024

Navami tithi ends: 08:48 AM on May 17, 2024

Sita Navami 2024: History

Goddess Sita, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, was born, and Sita Navami honours her birth. According to Hindu mythology, Sita emerged from the earth when King Janaka of Mithila was ploughing a field. She was found in a furrow and adopted by the king and his queen, Sunaina, making her the princess of Mithila. Sita's marriage to Lord Rama, her subsequent exile, and her trials and tribulations are narrated in the epic Ramayana, written by the sage Valmiki.

Sita Navami 2024: Significance

Sita Navami holds great significance for Hindus. Devotees believe that worshipping Goddess Sita on this auspicious day can bring blessings of prosperity, marital bliss, and devotion. Married women especially observe fasts and prayers on this day seeking long lives for their husbands.

Sita Navami 2024: Rituals

Devotees observe Sita Navami by:

Waking up early and taking a holy bath.

Visiting temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Sita for special pujas and darshan.

Fasting or following a vegetarian diet.

Performing puja at home by adorning an idol or image of Goddess Sita with flowers and offerings.

Reciting hymns and devotional songs dedicated to Sita.

Donating food and clothes to the needy.

Sita Navami 2024: Celebration

Sita Navami is celebrated with great devotion across India and Nepal. Temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Sita witness a surge in devotees. Religious discourses and cultural programs are often organized to mark the occasion.