7-day Diwali Diet Plan: Lose weight and look perfect for festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7-day Diwali diet plan

Diwali DIet Plan: Shedding calories gained during Navratri, Dussehra can be a common concern these days as Diwali is just around the corner, and many of us want to look our best for the celebrations. Whether it's to fit into your favourite festive attire or simply to feel healthier, a well-balanced meal plan can help you shed a few pounds and boost your confidence before the festivities begin.

In this article, India TV will suggest a 7-day diet meal plan that will help you on your weight loss journey

Day 1: A Fresh Start

Kick off your week with a nutritious breakfast of scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoes. Snack on Greek yoghurt with honey, followed by a lunch of grilled chicken, quinoa, and mixed vegetables. For a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, enjoy sliced cucumbers with hummus. End the day with a hearty dinner of baked salmon, asparagus, and brown rice.

Day 2: Variety is Key

Day two starts with a hearty oatmeal topped with berries and a touch of almond butter. Snack on a small handful of mixed nuts before savoring a turkey and avocado wrap for lunch. Keep your energy up in the afternoon with carrot and celery sticks dipped in peanut butter. Dinner brings grilled shrimp with steamed broccoli and quinoa.

Day 3: Plant-Powered Delights

Begin the day with a Greek yoghurt parfait featuring granola and fresh fruit. Follow up with a mid-morning snack of string cheese. At lunchtime, opt for a mixed greens salad with grilled tofu and a light vinaigrette. In the afternoon, enjoy sliced bell peppers with hummus, and for dinner, indulge in baked chicken with roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes.

Day 4: Nutrient-Rich Choices

Day four starts with whole-grain toast topped with smashed avocado and a poached egg. A small handful of almonds makes for a satisfying morning snack. Lunch is a comforting bowl of lentil soup and mixed greens. Sliced cucumber and cherry tomatoes with a drizzle of balsamic glaze keep you going until dinner, which features baked cod, sautéed spinach, and quinoa.

Day 5: Smoothie Boost

Begin your day 5 with a nutritious smoothie packed with spinach, banana, and protein powder. Mid-morning, enjoy a small handful of almonds. For lunch, savour a turkey and vegetable stir-fry with brown rice. A snack of sliced cucumber and cherry tomatoes with tzatziki sauce keeps you refreshed, and dinner offers grilled lean steak with roasted asparagus and quinoa.

Day 6: Variety is the Spice of Life

Try and begin day 6 with cottage cheese topped with sliced peaches and a drizzle of honey. Snack on baby carrots with hummus and enjoy a lunch of spinach and feta stuffed chicken breast with a side salad. For dinner, you can relish savor baked tilapia with steamed green beans and quinoa.

Day 7: Healthy Choices All Day

Conclude your 7-day journey with a breakfast quinoa bowl filled with mixed berries and a cup of Greek yogurt. You can much a small handful of mixed nuts for snacks. For lunch opt a hearty black bean and vegetable chili with a side of mixed greens. Enjoy another afternoon snack of sliced bell peppers with hummus, and for dinner, relish grilled vegetable skewers with a small serving of brown rice.

Latest Health News