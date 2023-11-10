Dragon Fruit too expensive? Here are 3 affordable substitutes that offer similar texture

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 3 affordable substitutes of dragon fruit

Dragon fruit substitutes: Compared to other fruits, dragon fruit is considered relatively expensive. High in vitamin C and other antioxidants, the price of dragon fruit varies based on several factors such as location, season, and availability. The vibrant appearance and unique flavour contribute to its higher cost. However, if you're looking for less costly substitutes for the exotic fruit, here are 3 budget-friendly options that offer similar flavours and textures.

3 Dragon fruit substitutes

Kiwi: A green fruit with tiny black seeds has sweet and a little tangy taste. Its texture is similar to that of dragon fruit. If you can't afford dragon fruit, you can find Kiwi easily at less cost. Watermelon: Though it doesn't taste exactly like dragon fruit, it is widely available at all stores, unlike dragon fruit. To get the same wet Styrofoam texture, you can choose a lighter shade of watermelon. It is a refreshing and hydrating fruit with a mild, sweet flavour. Papaya: Like Kiwi and watermelon, Papaya can also be considered a substitute for dragon fruit in some contexts. Papaya and dragon fruit, both have a bit of creamy texture. If you enjoy tropical fruits and are open to a similar but not identical experience, papaya can work as a substitute.

Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Rich source of vitamins: Dragon fruit is full of important vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin B2 (also known as riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), iron, magnesium, and fiber, which are good for your health. Weight loss: With the presence of fiber in it, you can feel full, thues, dragon fruit can be a healthy snack choice for those looking to shed those extra kilos. Diabetic diet: Dragon fruit can be a part of a diabetic diet, but people with diabetes need to consume it in moderation and consider their overall carbohydrate intake.

