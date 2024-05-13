When is Ganga Saptami 2024? Know rituals, puja timings, significance, and more about the festival

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE All you need to know about Ganga Saptami 2024

Ganga Saptami, also known as Ganga Jayanti, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Ganga, the embodiment of the sacred river Ganges. Celebrated on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, this auspicious day holds immense spiritual significance for millions of devotees across India and beyond. According to Drik Panchang, Ganga Saptami, for this year will be observed on May 14. Let us delve into the details of Ganga Saptami 2024, including its rituals, puja timings, significance, and more.

Ganga Saptami 2024: Puja Timing

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat starts at 10:56 AM and ends at 1:39 PM on May 14. Devotees observe various rituals and ceremonies on this day to honour Goddess Ganga and seek her blessings.

Saptami Tithi Begins - 02:50 AM on May 14, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 04:19 AM on May 15, 2024

Ganga Saptami 2024: Rituals

Bathing in the Ganges: Devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges. It is believed that bathing in the Ganges on Ganga Saptami absolves one of their sins and brings purity to the soul.

Puja and Offerings: After the bath, devotees perform special puja ceremonies dedicated to Goddess Ganga. They offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and milk to the deity while chanting sacred mantras and hymns.

Fasting: Many devotees observe a strict fast on Ganga Saptami as a mark of devotion. Some opt for a partial fast by abstaining from consuming certain foods.

Charity and Good Deeds: Charity and acts of kindness hold great significance on Ganga Saptami. Devotees often donate food, clothes, and other essentials to the needy, considering it as a way to please Goddess Ganga.

Ganga Saptami 2024: Significance

Goddess Ganga's Descent: According to Hindu mythology, Ganga Saptami marks the day when Goddess Ganga descended from heaven to earth in response to King Bhagiratha's prayers. Her descent is believed to have sanctified the earth and liberated the souls of the departed.

Purification and Blessings: Bathing in the Ganges on Ganga Saptami is believed to cleanse one of their sins and bestow blessings for prosperity, good health, and spiritual advancement.

Harbinger of Agricultural Prosperity: The festival also holds significance for farmers as it marks the beginning of the sowing season. They offer prayers to Goddess Ganga for abundant rainfall and a fruitful harvest.

Cultural and Social Harmony: Ganga Saptami transcends religious boundaries and promotes cultural and social harmony. People from all walks of life come together to celebrate the purity and vitality of the sacred river Ganges.

Ganga Saptami is not just a festival; it's a celebration of faith, purity, and devotion. As devotees immerse themselves in rituals and prayers, they strengthen their connection with Goddess Ganga and reaffirm their commitment to leading a righteous life. May this Ganga Saptami bring joy, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment to all.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: How to check gold purity? Steps to check hallmark