International Nurses Day 2024: 5 challenges faced by nurses; tips to overcome them

Every year on May 12, International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide to honour the tireless contributions of nurses to healthcare. While nursing is a rewarding profession, it comes with its share of challenges. By addressing workforce shortages, heavy workloads, workplace violence, technological barriers, and emotional distress, we can create a more supportive environment for nurses to thrive and continue delivering high-quality care to patients worldwide. This International Nurses Day, let's support the invaluable contributions of nurses everywhere. Here are five common challenges faced by nurses today along with tips to navigate through them:

1. Workforce Shortages

One of the most pressing issues in nursing is the shortage of skilled professionals. This shortage puts immense pressure on existing nurses, leading to burnout and compromised patient care.

Tip: Organisations can address this challenge by investing in recruitment and retention strategies such as offering competitive salaries, providing opportunities for professional development, and creating a supportive work environment. Additionally, governments and educational institutions should collaborate to increase the number of nursing school graduates.

2. Heavy Workloads

Nurses often face heavy workloads due to staff shortages, high patient acuity, and administrative tasks. This can result in fatigue, stress, and decreased job satisfaction.

Tip: Efficient time management techniques, prioritisation of tasks, and delegation can help nurses manage their workload effectively. Employers should also implement staffing models that ensure adequate nurse-to-patient ratios to prevent burnout and maintain quality care.

3. Workplace Violence

Nurses frequently encounter verbal and physical abuse from patients, families, or even colleagues, posing a significant threat to their safety and well-being.

Tip: Hospitals and healthcare facilities should implement comprehensive violence prevention programmes, including training on de-escalation techniques, conflict resolution, and security measures. It's essential to foster a culture of zero tolerance for violence and provide support services for affected nurses.

4. Technological Challenges

With the rapid advancement of technology in healthcare, nurses must adapt to new electronic health records (EHR) systems, medical devices, and telehealth platforms. However, inadequate training and usability issues can hinder their ability to provide efficient care.

Tip: Continuous education and training programmes should be provided to nurses to enhance their proficiency in using technology. Employers must involve nurses in selecting and implementing new systems to ensure they meet their needs and workflow requirements.

5. Emotional Toll

Nursing is emotionally demanding, requiring nurses to witness suffering, death, and human vulnerability daily. This emotional burden can lead to compassion fatigue, moral distress, and mental health issues.

Tip: Self-care practices such as mindfulness, regular exercise, and seeking peer support are essential for nurses to cope with the emotional challenges of their profession. Employers should offer counselling services, resilience training, and opportunities for debriefing to help nurses process their emotions and maintain their well-being.

