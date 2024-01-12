Lohri 2024: Bored with traditional dishes? Try this delicious Makhane recipe to celebrate the harvest festival

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Special recipe for Lohri 2024 celebration.

The year 2024 will mark another grand celebration of the vibrant Punjabi festival, Lohri. The streets will be adorned with colourful lights and decorations, and the air will be filled with the sounds of dhol and Punjabi folk songs. Families and friends will gather around bonfires, dressed in their traditional attires, to offer prayers and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. As the night progresses, people will dance to the beats of bhangra and gidda, enjoying delicious traditional dishes like sarson da saag and makki di roti.

The festival will be celebrated with traditional dishes that are not only a part of the festive celebrations but also hold cultural significance. The first and most popular dish is Makki di Roti and Sarson da Saag, which is a combination of corn flour bread and mustard greens curry. This dish represents the winter crops and is a staple food during Lohri. Another traditional dish is Til Ladoo, which is made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and ghee and is believed to bring warmth and energy to the body during the cold season. Gajak, a sweet made with peanuts or sesame seeds and jaggery, is another must-have dish during Lohri. It is said to symbolise the bonding and unity among family, friends, and community. Other traditional dishes include Moong Dal Halwa, a rich dessert made with lentils, and Punjabi Chole, a spicy chickpea curry served with puris or parathas. These five traditional dishes are an integral part of Lohri celebrations, bringing people together and adding to the festive atmosphere. However, if you are bored eating these traditional dishes, then you must try this delicious recipe by Chef Arun Kumar, Sous Chef, The Ashok, that we have mentioned below.

SALTED CHILLI CRAMEL MAKHANE

Ingredients

Roasted makhana 1 Cup

Ghee 2 teaspoon

Jaggery powdered ¼ cup

1 Spoon Sesame Seeds

Tsp Salt ¼

Red Chilli Powder

Method

Heat ghee in a pan or kadai, add 1 cup of Makhana, and dry roast them on very low heat for 4-5 minutes until they are crisp. Keep stirring them in between so that Makhana doesn't burn. To check if they are correctly roasted, take one Makhana in hand and crush it. If it breaks nicely with a crunching sound, that means they are done perfectly. Now transfer makhanas to a plate and let them cool. Then add the remaining one teaspoon of ghee and powdered jaggery to the same pan. Heat it in a medium-low flame until jaggery starts to melt and bubbles up nicely, add salt and chilli powder. Switch off the flame immediately and add in roasted makhana. Then mix it gently. Keep stirring continuously until the jaggery is well coated with makhana. Remove the pan from the stove once done. Cool it down.

The spirit of unity and joy will be evident in every corner as people from all walks of life come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Lohri is truly a memorable celebration, bringing happiness and warmth to every heart.

