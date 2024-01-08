Chakunder Ki Galouti to Flaming Kukkad: 10 dishes you must try in Delhi-NCR during Lohri and Makar Sankranti

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dishes you must try in Delhi-NCR during Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Foodies are in for a treat as the festive spirit spreads around Delhi NCR, with a wide variety of delicious meals carefully selected by some of the best restaurants in the area. Here's a list of the top 10 meals you should eat during the festivals of Makar Sankranti and Lohri, ranging from savoury to sweet.

Chicken Sajji and Parmesan Chicken Tikka

With its Chicken Sajji and Parmesan Chicken Tikka, Karigari Restaurant is a carnivore's paradise. With its rich and savoury meals, Karigari is a culinary heaven because of its proficiency in the kitchen.

Peri Peri Chicken Tikka Cheesy Bread and Jackfruit Golite Kabab

Bella Rossa welcomes you to enjoy their Peri Peri Chicken Tikka Cheesy Bread and Jackfruit Golite Kabab, which are a blend of flavours. These meals redefine the art of cuisine with their unique combination of flavours and textures.

Churros Platter

The Churros Platter at Sambookas Cafe offers a delicious blend of tradition and innovation. This dish has a selection of churros that are perfectly matched with a wide range of delectable sauces and fresh fruits.

Arrabiata Pasta

With their Arrabiata Pasta, Mystery of Food elevates a traditional meal to new heights with the ideal balance of zest and spice. Savour the rich taste of this Italian treat, which is sure to satisfy all your senses.

Chakunder Ki Galouti

Bottles and Barrels redefines tradition with Chakunder Ki Galouti, a vibrant beetroot cutlet that marries earthy flavours with a crispy exterior. A vegetarian delight that stands out in a carnivorous lineup.

Bhatti Ka Murg and Mutton Seekh

A trip of flavours with Bhatti Ka Murg and Mutton Seekh is what Final Destination offers. Perfectly cooked on the grill, these meals exhibit the deep, smokey flavour that characterizes North Indian cooking.

Lehsuni Fish Tikka and Punjabi Chicken Tikka

Lehsuni Fish Tikka and Punjabi Chicken Tikka from I Sacked Newton will transport you on a gastronomic journey. These dishes, which are infused with flavorful spices, pay homage to Punjab's extensive culinary legacy.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni pizza from Barish Moon Bar & Lounge offers a traditional touch. A slice of pizza nirvana is created by the ideal fusion of melting cheese, zesty tomato sauce, and savoury pepperoni.

Dragon in Bowl and Salt Special Sunehari Dal

Dragon in Bowl and Salt Special Sunehari Dal are two of the culinary spectacles that The Salt Cafe is introducing. These recipes are proof of The Salt Cafe's dedication to providing creative and delicious flavours.

Flaming Kukkad and Avocado Treasure

With their Flaming Kukkad and Avocado Treasure, Level 21 sets the standard higher. These meals, which are prepared with style and accuracy, highlight Level 21's culinary skill and make it a popular destination for epicurean journeys.

