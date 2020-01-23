Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2020: Inspirational qoutes by Netaji that continue to inspire us

India celebrates 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

India celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of one of its greatest sons who fought for its independence defying all odds. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose may not be present with us today, but his thoughts continue to inspire millions of people even today. Netaji revamped the Indian National Army and fought with the Britishers with all his force and played an important role in the Indian freedom struggle movement. Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack to well to do family, Netaji shunned away all the luxuries and decided to dedicate himself to the freedom of his motherland. We all have grown up listening to people who talked about his bravery and his famous 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azaadi Dunga" slogan that filled the youth with energy. On this special day, we look back at some of his inspirational quotes that continue to inspire us in modern times.

Give me blood, and I will give you Freedom.

No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.

Freedom is not given. It is taken.

One individual may die for an idea. But that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose.



A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training.