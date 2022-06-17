Happy Father’s Day 2022: Treat your dad with healthy and tasty coffee-based smoothies

Follow us on Image Source : IANSLIFE Coffee based smoothies

Happy Father’s Day 2022: Father's Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than by making some simple smoothies for him? Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, has provided some delectable coffee-based smoothie recipes that you must make for your father this year. Start your morning coffee routine with these refreshing coffee smoothies. These recipes are similar to the chilly treats at cafes but with a healthy twist. Try these coffee smoothie recipes with healthy ingredients and added protein to give you energy for the day ahead.

1. Vegan Cashew Cappuccino Smoothie

This creamy, ultra-thick cappuccino-like Smoothie is loaded with healthy fats, protein, and flavour.

If you like vanilla, cashew, and coffee flavours, you'll love this extra thick and creamy cappuccino-inspired smoothie with your favourite extra toppings.

Ingredients

100ml French press coffee (make it a bit stronger)

40ml Soy cream or Vegan vanilla protein powder

6-8 Cashews nuts

1 Frozen banana

10 ml Vanilla extract or syrup

Pinch of Pink salt or rock salt

3-4 Ice cubes

Topping Ideas

Chopped Almonds or cashews

Sliced Banana

Method

Step 1: Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender.

Step 2: Turn on low and slowly increase speed, blend until thick and creamy. For best results, do not over-blend. It should be just combined and creamy but if you blend too long, the heat from the blender will affect the creamy, frozen consistency.

Step 3: Pour into a glass top it with your favourite toppings and enjoy.

Step 4: You can add a scoop of protein powder if you into a daily dose of protein.

2. Espresso & Date Smoothie

Smoothies are my go-to breakfast option. This espresso smoothie contains two of my favourite morning breakfast ingredients, dates and peanut butter: it's coffee and breakfast in one.

Ingredients

30ml Espresso or mokapot coffee

1 Banana

2-3 Dates

1 tbsp. Peanut butter

1 tbsp Maple syrup

60ml Almond milk or milk of choice

5 Ice cubes

Method

Step 1: Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth.

Step 2: You can run the blender on medium speed as ice cubes need to be crushed but make sure don't blend it for longer than might affect the consistency.

Step 3: For a thicker smoothie use a frozen banana and cool down an espresso before your pour it into a blender.

3. Coldbrew Protein smoothie

This cold-brew smoothie is delicious and suitable for any season. And it's super delicious and entertaining to make, especially the coffee ice cubes.

To make coffee ice cubes, simply pour cold brew into an ice cube tray. Then freeze them until they are solid.

Coldbrew Smoothie is quick and simple to make, naturally sweet and tasty, and high in protein. If you like protein powder, you can add a tablespoon if you want.

Ingredients

150ml Coldbrew, frozen into ice cubes

4-5 Cashews nuts

40-50ml Almond milk

60gm Greek yogurt ( you can use plain or vanilla flavour)

1 tbsp Chia seeds

Method

Step 1: Add all ingredients to a blender and run until smooth.

Step 2: Use Cashews nuts soaked overnight for smooth and creamy texture.

Step 3: Serve immediately, garnished with extra chia seeds.

4. Coffee Oat & Peanut butter smoothie

This nutritious coffee smoothie contains whole grains, fruit, caffeine, and your daily protein requirement.

Ingredients

100ml French press coffee (make it a bit stronger)

1 Frozen Banana

120ml Milk

1 tbsp Peanut butter

30gm Rolled oat

Method

Step 1: Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, adding more milk as necessary to reach a consistency to your liking. . Serve immediately.

Step 2: For the topping, you can add some chopped dates or fruit of your choice.

Step 3: You can add a scoop of protein powder if you into a daily dose of protein.

5. Java Green Smoothie

This coffee smoothie is the creamiest, most delicious way to get your caffeine fix in the morning. One of the best frappuccino-like smoothies you'll ever have.

Ingredients

150ml French press coffee (make it a bit stronger)

Half Avocado, pilled and mashed

50ml Condensed milk

10ml Vanilla syrup

5-6 Ice cubes

Method

Step 1: Put avocado, coffee, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla syrup, and ice cubes in a blender and blend until smooth.

Step 2: Pour into glasses and enjoy.

Step 3: If you want low in sugar replace condensed milk with soy cream and vanilla syrup with vanilla extract.