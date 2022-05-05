5 protein rich smoothies that are best for post-workout gains

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VEGANUNPLUGGED Protein-packed smoothies post workout

Protein-packed smoothies are the healthiest drinks that one can consume after working out. Individuals who do heavy workout tend to put a lot of pressure on their muscles, resulting in damage sometimes. The first thing a person does after a workout is to drink water. But have you ever thought of replacing water with something healthy? A drink that can repair your damaged muscles and help in gaining muscle mass? Yes, there is a way to fix your damaged muscles and repair them by switching drinking water post-workout with protein-rich smoothies. Protein is known as the best source to build muscle mass in the body. Smoothies that are filled with protein are easy to make, healthy and tasty. It can be made in different varieties and flavours according to the person's taste.

Here is a list of protein-rich smoothies that you can try post-workout

Chocolate peanut butter smoothie

Chocolate peanut butter smoothie is a healthy and creamy drink that you can have post-workout. To make it, you just need to have five ingredients. They are banana, peanut butter, milk, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract. Banana is rich with carbohydrates and adds the natural sweetness to the smoothie, cocoa powder adds the value of iron, peanut butter adds the value of protein, vanilla extract adds the flavour and milk contains calcium. You can also add greek yoghurt according to your choice as it contains protein and tastes good.

How to prepare it: In a blender mix all the ingredients for a good 1 minute and serve cold.

Almond banana smoothie

Almond banana smoothie is one of the easiest recipes which does not takes much time to prepare. It is a very tasty drink which many people prefer to have after their strenuous workout session. You just need to have almonds, banana, vanilla extract, dates and milk to prepare this wonderful smoothie. Almond controls the body's cholesterol level, banana is rich in potassium, milk will provide calcium value and dates will act as natural sweeteners.

How to prepare it: In a blender mix all the ingredients until you get the required consistency and once it is done. It is ready to be served.

Spinach banana smoothie

Spinach banana smoothie is one of the best drinks that you can enjoy post your workout session as it will give you iron, protein, potassium, fiber and other nutrients. Both banana and spinach are rich in fiber and protein and hence make your tummy full. To prepare this smoothie, you need to have spinach, banana, peanut butter, and milk.

How to prepare it: Put all the ingredients together and blend them. Serve cold and enjoy!

Avacado spinach smoothie

Avacado spinach smoothie is a very healthy drink that one can have after their workout session as it's rich in protein and other nutrients. You need to have a frozen banana, spinach, honey, vanilla extract, and rolled oats. All these ingredients contain some other the other nutrient value which is good for the body and helps build the lost muscles.

How to prepare it: To get the creamy thick results of this drink. Put the above-mentioned ingredients together and blend them in a mixer to get the desired result.

Mango and coconut smoothie

You must try this one as it's a real treat. It tastes very good and is considered a healthy drink. You just need to have frozen mangoes, greek yoghurt, honey and coconut milk to make this mouthwatering drink. This smoothie is packed with healthy nutrients and does not take much time to prepare.

How to prepare it: Take all the ingredients and blend them in a mixer until you get the smooth drink.