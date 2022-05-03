Hair color: Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani, actresses who flaunted coloured hair onscreen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @BOLLYAESTHETICS @KARANJOHAR Kareena Kapoor went blonde for Hulchul and Kiara Advani got silver streaks for Guilty

The saying that our hair plays a major role in our overall look is very true. If we change our hairstyle a little it affects our whole look. So think if we make a bold change by adding a pop of colour to our hair, how will it look? Yes! That is what our hardworking ladies of B-town do to their hair. For getting into the skin of the character, our actresses take this bold move. They believe that by changing the colour of their hair, they are a step closer to the character that they are playing on the silver screen. Let’s take a look at the list of actresses from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani who changed their hair colour for the film.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor changed the colour of her tresses and went blonde for the first time on the silver screen for her film Hulchul. Her bold move to go blonde was criticized by many people but she hardly paid any attention to the criticism. She continued her hair colour game and outshine her fabulous looks ever since.

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also made a brave choice by going for a full redhead for her with Fitoor. Her hair was the major highlight of the film in which she starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. The actress's global red hair made the headlines but the film failed to make impression at the box office.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The ever so gorgeous diva is so pretty that she doesn’t need anything more to add. But, the actress chose to colour her locks in a fiery red colour for her film ‘Fanney Khan’. She was widely appreciated for her hair game and her fans loved it.

Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra was also not left with any choice but to colour her hair in order to transform for the role she played in her movie Jabariya Jodi. As soon as the actress shared her picture with her fans it did not go well with them. Her fans did not like her new hair colour and suggested going for something new instead.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani also dyed her luscious locks for her Netflix web show Guilty. The actress chose to have silver colour hair streaks on her black hair which gave her a bold look. Her fans loved her new look and gave the actress thumbs up for it.