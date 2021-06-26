Shilpa Shetty flaunts new hair colour, netizens seem to love her burgundy shade

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra never shies away from experimenting with her looks. Be it trying indo-western outfits or rare piece of funky jewellery or cool apps, the actress makes sure to keep her fans engaged and serve them with something new. On Saturday, she surprised her fans by changing her hair colour and sharing a glimpse of it. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a video of her sitting at a salon and getting her hair colour done.

"A good hair day made even better. It's truly the joy of little things in life," she captioned the post. Netizens seem to be in love with Shilpa's burgundy hair. "Loving it," choreographer Farah Khan commented. "This hair colour is suiting you so much," another one wrote. "Love the colour," a user complimented Shilpa.

Meanwhile, the actress' family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4". The actress was on a break after her family tested positive for Covid-19 a while back. The actress had informed on social media that her husband Raj Kundra, children -- Viaan and Samisha -- as well as in laws had tested positive for Covid earlier this month. She had put all projects on hold and actress Malaika Arora Khan had filled in for her on the show.

"I'm happy to be back on the sets of 'Super Dancer 4'. These kids and the entire crew are all my family and I definitely missed them. I'm finally back and we are having a blast. It's an honour for me to be here and watch these incredibly talented bunch of boys and girls," she said in a statement upon her return to the reality show.

Apart from this, she is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".