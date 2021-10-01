Deepika Padukone's highlights to Kareena Kapoor's Balayage, trendy hair color techniques for festive season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM From Highlights to Balayage, 7 trendy hair color techniques for this festive season

The festive season is around the corner and we are all preparing to celebrate in our ways. From clothes to make-up and home decor to food, we want to give a fresh touch to everything! If you are looking for interesting ideas to refresh your style, experiment with your hair. The year 2021 is all about trying new hair colour and experimenting with haircuts to breathe new life into your hair. And what's the best way to do so, try out a funky colour like purple, pink or green or an all-time in trend blonde, silver, or caramel.

One should also understand that technique makes your hair look super stylish. Here are some popular hair colour techniques to help achieve your most desired look:

Highlights

This is the most popular hair colour technique with weaves that are fine, medium, or thick in texture. Depending on your preference, it can be done all over your hair or partially.

Slices

Slicing is the technique when a hairstylist takes a slice of your hair usually 1/8 of an inch thick to use as the highlighted hair in a foil. With thicker slices, the highlights look more beautiful and are more noticeable. The small hair sheets show the colour much more that can be thin, medium or thick. A combination of weaves and slices is an interesting colour technique for the festive season.

Balayage

This trendy hair colour technique has been recently opted for by many popular celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others. It's a freehand, vertical paint on technique to give your hair a more natural-looking highlight effect.

Ombre

Ombre is another trendy hair colour technique is where sections of the hair are backcombed at the roots to create separation. The colour is applied from mid-lengths to the ends to give a more dramatic dual-tone effect.

Sombre

Sombre is one of the most recommended hair colour techniques for the festive season. It's a combination of balayage and ombre. In this style, the colour transition is done from the roots to the ends. This technique will change your overall look by giving your manes some extra charm.

Face Framing Balayage

This hair colour technique is used to highlight strands covering our face by taking diagonal sombre sections around the hairline and nape area thereby framing the face to add glamour and extra pizazz.

Underlights

This is the top trending hair colour technique mostly opted to highlight a strand with funky, bright colours. These are thick slices and sections taken underneath a hair section, in several halo sections, pre-lightened, and a vibrant colour deposited on them. The highlighted hair colour can be seen or hidden depending on the styling.

A transformation for the festivals will give you a fresh and exciting look and also uplift your mood. Explore these trends, experiment with some to be the centre of the conversation.