Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding: Decoding the couple’s outfits designed by Anamika Khanna

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, celebrated Bollywood personalities, recently exchanged vows in a mesmerising ceremony at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat. Dressed in outfits designed by the renowned Anamika Khanna, the couple's wedding was a grand celebration of love and tradition. On March 16, 2024, the couple took to social media to announce their marriage, sharing beautiful pictures of their wedding ceremony. The caption accompanying the images was a heartfelt message, illustrating their deep bond and shared journey. This article delves into the intricate details of the couple's wedding attire and the festivities surrounding this joyous occasion.

The wedding attire: An ode to tradition and elegance

The couple looked resplendent in their wedding outfits designed by Anamika Khanna. Kriti was dressed in an elegant blush pink lehenga adorned with intricate floral embroidery, while Pulkit chose an olive-shade kurta, blending perfectly with the pastel-themed wedding.

Kriti's bridal lehenga:

Kriti Kharbanda's bridal lehenga was a beautiful shade of blush pink, with delicate floral embroidery adorning the lower part of the lehenga and the dupatta. The subtle yet exquisite design accentuated Kriti's radiant beauty. She paired her outfit with traditional jewellery, adding a touch of elegance to her bridal look.

Pulkit's wedding kurta:

Breaking the conventional norms, Pulkit Samrat opted for a pista green kurta and dhoti combo for his wedding. The kurta was unique, with shlokas inscribed all over it, a feature usually seen in bridal veils. This innovative twist added a distinctive charm to Pulkit's outfit, making him stand out as a groom.

The Relevance of Pastels in Wedding Attire

An interesting aspect of the couple's wedding attire was their choice of pastel colours. The pastel trend in wedding outfits has been gaining popularity in recent years, with many celebrity couples opting for these soft, soothing hues over the traditional bright reds and maroons. The global appeal of the pastel colour palette, coupled with textile innovations, has made pastels a desirable choice for modern weddings. As Gautam Gupta, a renowned fashion designer, noted, "With different zaris, yarns interlaced with conventional ones, the pastels look vibrant yet muted."

The wedding of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Their choice of pastel wedding attire added a fresh and contemporary touch to the age-old wedding customs. As they embark on this new journey, we wish them a lifetime of happiness and love.

