Kriti Kharbanda ties the knot with Pulkit Samrat, couple shares wedding pictures

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are now officially married. Taking to Instagram the duo on Saturday jointly shared a series of pictures of their wedding. ''From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!'' the couple jointly wrote in the caption.

Soon after the duo shared the first pictures of their wedding on Instagram, their fans started pouring in congratulating messages in the comment section.

One user wrote, ''Happiness and more happiness for this lifetime and all the ones to follow, love you both. Happy Married life ! Let the good times begin.'' ''Omg yayyyyy!!!! What surprise is this madam!!!'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Prettiest Bride In The Town.''

Several reports of Kriti and Pulkit getting married in Manesar were doing rounds recently. Paparazzi also captured their Mumbai houses decked up with beautiful decorative lights.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March.

Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for Manesar as their wedding destination.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

