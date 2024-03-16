'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar 'settles score' with 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff after swimming pool race | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all geared up for their next release titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The duo has busy shooting for the film recently in the Middle East. However, they have been updating their fans with pictures and videos of themselves hanging out together.

Not only this, both the actors have been recently sharing videos where they can be seen pranking with each other. Last week, Tiger posted a video of their swimming pool race, wherein he cheated to win against 'Bade Miyan'. Now, Akshay Kumar has come up with a video in which the duo is seen playing a game where one of them jumps behind without looking back and the other one catches in the mid-air, without dropping.

In the video, Tiger is seen catching Akshay after he jumps backward. But when Tiger's turn comes to jump backward, here's what happens.

Watch the video:

Below is the video of their swimming pool race.

Deets about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film is slated to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

