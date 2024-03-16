Amid angioplasty reports, Amitabh Bachchan seen cheering for his ISPL team Majhi Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Amitabh Bachchan was spotted watch a ISPL game.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was in the news on Friday after he underwent angioplasty, was spotted enjoying and cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai later in the evening.

The legendary actor was seen cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai at ISPL (Indian Street Premier League)'s final match against Tigers of Kolkata. The match was held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Pune. Several pictures and videos of Big B is doing rounds on the internet.

In the viral pics and videos, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sporting a white hoodie, paired with black joggers and sports shoes.

For the ISPL final match, he was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday underwent angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. As per Hospital sources, the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg.

Earlier this year, a news of the veteran actor being in critical condition went viral on social media, following which India TV's fact check team checked the authenticity of the news and found it to be misleading.

See the viral video:

Later, they were also joined by 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.

Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai team in the ISPL, which is the first-ever tennis ball cricket league.

The inaugural edition has witnessed action between six teams - Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar ke Veer, Chennai Singams, Tigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Bangalore Strikers. The league kicked off on March 6.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is receiving appreciation for his performance in the sports drama film, Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

