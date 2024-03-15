Sonu Sood drops first look poster of 'Fateh', announces teaser release date | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood-starrer Fateh's teaser will be out on March 16.

Sonu Sood on Friday surprised his fans after he shared the first look poster of his upcoming actioner Fateh. Taking to Instagram, he dropped the film's first poster which shows a hand holding a pen with blood dripping through the wounds.

''Never Underestimate A Nobody!'' the actor wrote along with the post.

See the first look of Fateh:

In the post, he also mentioned the release date of Fateh's teaser, i.e. March 16.

The film will also showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whitaker. Fateh has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement.

Talking about the film earlier, Sonu Sood called it a "crucial subject" and stated that the concept needs everyone's attention.

For the unversed, the actor recently revealed that his directorial debut flick titled Fateh will revolve around cheating through cybercrimes.

He also recently became a victim of deepfake technology after a viral video featuring his morphed face was circulating online.

Talking about his film Fateh, Sonu had said, ''People will be able to relate to Fateh because of the trouble they went through.''

part from Fateh, Sonu Sood has seversal other projects in his kitty including Sundar C's directorial Madha Gaja Raja, Mohanlal-starrer Rambaan, and Robbie Grewal's directorial Jewel Thief.

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," he had said.

Fateh is all set to hit the screens this year. With this film, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan to release on THIS OTT platform

Also Read: Alia Bhatt celebrates 31st birthday with Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor among others | See pics