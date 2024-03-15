CONFIRMED! Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan to release on THIS OTT platform

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM HanuMan was released in cinemas alongside Merry Christmas.

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is the first film of 2024 to be declared a blockbuster in India. After an outstanding box office performance, fans were eagerly waiting for the film to be released on OTT. Recently, several reports claiming the film's OTT release made rounds on the internet. However, HanuMan is now officially arriving on JioCinema and also on movie channel Colors Cineplex on March 16. Taking to Instagram, JioCinema shared a announcement video of the film and wrote, ''Prepare for a battle like no other! Witness the power of Hanuman.''

See the post:

Box Office Performance

Hanuman opened to Rs 9.3 crore and easily crossed the Rs 100 crore in its first week, with a major contribution coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. With a postive word-of-mouth, the film went on to gross over Rs 200 crore and was declared blockbuster at the box office.

Its overseas collections stood at Rs 56.80 crore, taking its worldwide collections to Rs 293.30 crore.

Also Read: Yodha Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra STEALS the show again as man in uniform

About the film

The music of the film is composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, and Krishna Saurabh. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Raj.

The Telugu language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma.

The film was released on January 12 alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas but clearly outshined it at the box office, even in the Hindi version.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin files to dismiss manslaughter charges in 'Rust' shooting case | Know more