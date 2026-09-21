Nagaland filmmaker Theja Rio's feature debut 'Angh' wins Platform Award at TIFF, becomes eligible for Oscars

Filmmaker Theja Rio’s debut feature Angh has won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film, set in Nagaland in the early 1960s, was the only Indian title selected for this year’s 12-film Platform competition.

The award recognises films from directors with distinctive cinematic voices. Along with the honour, Angh receives a cash prize of CAD 20,000, roughly Rs 13.86 lakh.

The win also gives the film a direct pathway towards consideration in the International Feature Film category at the 2027 Academy Awards.

What is Angh about?

Angh is set in a remote village near the Indo-Burma border and follows Anghba, the last surviving chief of an abandoned Indigenous Naga village. Anghba lives with his ailing wife and young son. Their isolated existence begins to change when an American missionary arrives in the village, bringing new religious beliefs and customs with him.

The story explores the tension between the community's traditional way of life and the changes brought by Christianity. At the heart of the film is Anghba's relationship with his son, who becomes increasingly interested in the new world introduced by the missionary.

The film draws from Naga oral histories, traditions and spiritual beliefs. Rio has also shot the film on 16mm, giving the story a visual style rooted in its period and setting.

From a short film to a feature

Angh expands on Rio's 2021 short film of the same name. The short had earlier received a Special Jury Award at the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival.

For the feature, Rio co-wrote the screenplay with Rajkumar Kandamudi. The film marks his first feature as a director.

Rio, who is from Nagaland, studied at the UK's National Film and Television School. His earlier work includes short films such as Checkpost and Ade (On a Sunday).

Angh cast and makers

The film features BAFTA-winning actor Douglas Henshall alongside Indigenous actors from Nagaland, including Anghlong Konyak, Sobino Rengma, Genpai Konyak, Amah Konyak and Wangton Konyak.

Rio has directed the film and co-written its screenplay with Rajkumar Kandamudi.

Angh had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. Its Platform Prize win marks another significant international recognition for a film centred on the history, traditions and changing identity of a Naga community.

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