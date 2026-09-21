September 20 box office report: Hanuman Ansh continues strong run, Resident Evil beats Daayra and Vibe

The weekend brought mixed results at the box office, with Hanuman Ansh continuing its strong run even in its seventh week. Mirzapur The Movie also remained steady, while the newly released Resident Evil opened ahead of Daayra and Vibe in their first three days. Here's a look at how the films performed on Sunday.

Daayra struggles to draw audiences on Sunday

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra had a slow start at the box office. The film earned Rs 1 crore on Friday before improving slightly to Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Daayra collected another Rs 1.75 crore, taking its three-day total to Rs 4.50 crore. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran as they come together to investigate a case.

Vibe performs better than Daayra

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe has performed better than Daayra during its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 1.70 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it collected Rs 3 crore, taking its three-day total to Rs 7.45 crore. Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film also features Preity Zinta in a pivotal role.

Resident Evil beats both Bollywood releases

The Hollywood release Resident Evil recorded a stronger opening weekend than both Daayra and Vibe. The film earned Rs 2.60 crore on Friday, Rs 3.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday. Its three-day total now stands at Rs 9.60 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie continues its box office run

Mirzapur The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu, continued to hold its ground on its third Sunday. The film earned Rs 146 crore in its first week and Rs 55 crore in its second week. It then collected Rs 2.75 crore on Friday and Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Mirzapur The Movie earned Rs 5 crore, taking its total to Rs 215.70 crore in 17 days.

Hanuman Ansh remains strong in seventh week

Hanuman Ansh continues to perform strongly despite being in its seventh week. The film collected Rs 5 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it had earned Rs 13.75 crore at the time of writing, taking its total collection to Rs 271.88 crore. The film's seventh-week earnings currently stand at Rs 28.50 crore and are still being updated.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

First week: Rs 1.08 crore

Second week: Rs 40 lakh

Third week: Rs 10.40 crore

Fourth week: Rs 61 crore

Fifth week: Rs 90.25 crore

Sixth week: Rs 80.25 crore

Seventh week: Rs 28.50 crore (ongoing)

Total: Rs 271.88 crore (ongoing)

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