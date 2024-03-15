Yodha Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra STEALS the show again as man in uniform

Yodha Movie Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Yodha

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: March 15, 2024

March 15, 2024 Director: Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha

Genre: Action Drama

Yodha Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani-starrer actioner Yodha is finally released in theatres today, March 15, 2024. The film is based on the storyline of a special task force officer Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra)'s journey, who would do anything to save India from terrorists, however, finds it difficult to do so due to political ecosystem. If you are planning to watch this high-octane action drama flick on the big screen, you must read this review till the end, which will give you a brief idea of what Yodha is all about and is it really worth your time.

Story

The story begins with Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra)'s father becoming the first chief of the special task force, Yodha.

Arun, just like any other son, aspires to become like his father and serve his country. But his father advises him that the uniform is not just a piece of cloth and one must earn it and also maintain its dignity for life. One day, during a special mission his father gets martyred, leaving him in a deep state of sadness.

However, with strong dedication he manages to become one of the Yodha's, who is also one of the toughest among them all. Things takes a complete turn after one of the hijack incidents where he was supposed to save a nuclear scientist from the situation along with other passengers in the airplane. But fails to do so and gets blamed for not following the orders of his senior counterparts and government officials. Following which a panel sits to decide the fate of the Yodha task force. Since, Arun was emotionally connected with the force, as his father was the first chief of Yodha, he struggles to save the team from getting banned.

Direction

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action-packed film is a complete fiction-based story, which means it has no connections with any real-life incidents. However, most of the storyline of Yodha will be seen in the mid-air as the film involves more than one hijack incidents.

In terms of direction, both Sagar and Pushkar have done a splendid job by showcasing high-octane action sequences perfectly. If you are action movie buff, then Yodha is a must-watch film. VFX used in the film is also decent.

The film also has many emotional scenes which is also nicely depicted on the big screen by the director with the help of heart-rending songs and background music.

Acting

On acting front, you will not be disappointed with the performance of any of the lead cast. However, in my opinion Sidharth Malhotra could have done better when it comes to romantic scenes with Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, the two leading ladies were perfect in their characters. You will love Raashii throughout the film, for her cute bubbly looks and acting skills.

Disha Patani will also impress you with her role in the film. You will also witness one of these ladies performing action.

Music

The music of the film could have been better. After watching the film, you won't remember any song other than B Praak's 'Qismat Badal Di'. However, background score during emotional sequences are perfectly placed and will leave you teary-eyed.

Verdict

Overall, Yodha is a good watch and you will love Sidharth Malhotra again as a man in uniform. He could have been better in terms of a lover boy in the film, but since Yodha is more about action, that tangent can surely be ignored. As mentioned above, the film has nothing to do with any real-life incidents and is based on a complete fictional storyline but it is no short of generating emotion of patriotism in viewers. It is also filled with numerous twists, which keeps you on the edge of your seats. Out of five stars, I will give it a 3.5 rating.