Karan Johar announces film on R&AW founder RN Kao, based on Nitin Gokhale's book; to release in 2028

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has announced a new film based on the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founding chief of India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The announcement came on September 21, marking 58 years of R&AW, with Johar revealing that the film will arrive in cinemas on August 11, 2028.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Johar described Kao as the man who worked in the shadows and helped build the institution that is known today as R&AW. The film will focus on Kao and the agency’s first mission. It is based on journalist and national security analyst Nitin Gokhale’s book RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

See the annoucement post here:

Who was RN Kao?

Rameshwar Nath Kao was an intelligence officer and the first chief of R&AW. He headed the agency from its formation in 1968 until 1977 and was involved in shaping it during its early years. His tenure included some of the agency’s key operations in the 1970s, including its role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Before R&AW was established, Kao held several positions in India’s intelligence and security establishment. He also served as part of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s security detail. Later, he was associated with the Aviation Research Centre, which he helped establish, and the Joint Intelligence Committee.

Kao was known for maintaining a low profile. Author Nitin Gokhale has also written about how little public material was available on him while researching his biography, describing him as a private figure who largely worked away from the spotlight.

What is Karan Johar's RN Kao film about?

According to Johar’s announcement, the film will explore Kao’s story and R&AW’s first mission. The project will draw from RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, which traces his career and the early years of the intelligence agency. Johar’s announcement also tagged Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Marijke de Souza and others associated with the project, along with Dharma Productions and Gokhale.

The makers have confirmed August 11, 2028 as the theatrical release date. Further details, including the film’s cast and other members of the creative team, are yet to be announced.

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