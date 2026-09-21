Sooraj Barjatya calls Yeh Prem Mol Liya his most progressive film, Himesh Reshammiya confirms at 6-song album

Ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has described his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya as one of the most progressive films he has made. The filmmaker was speaking at the launch of the film’s title track in Mumbai on Sunday, where composer Himesh Reshammiya performed the song live with a 25-piece orchestra, on September 20, 2026.

“This is one of the most progressive films of mine, keeping the values intact of our banner,” Barjatya said at the event.

The title track, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, was unveiled at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House in a live musical event instead of a conventional song launch. The track is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro.

Himesh Reshammiya wants a seventh song

The launch also brought an interesting update about the film’s music. While Yeh Prem Mol Liya currently has six songs, Himesh revealed that he has been trying to convince Barjatya to add one more.

“Film has 6 songs. I am pushing Sooraj ji for the seventh song for the longest time,” Reshammiya said.

The composer has reunited with Barjatya after their previous collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Music is expected to remain an important part of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which brings together Ayushmann and Sharvari for the first time.

What is Yeh Prem Mol Liya about?

The title track gives a glimpse into the film’s family and relationship-driven world. The song features Ayushmann and Sharvari’s characters amid wedding celebrations and traditional rituals, with family members forming an important part of the visuals.

The film marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to the big screen after Uunchai. It is being presented as a musical family entertainer and also marks Ayushmann and Sharvari’s first on-screen pairing.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya release date, cast and makers

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, while the title track has lyrics by Kumar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

For now, the title track has offered the first full glimpse of the film’s musical world, while Himesh’s comments suggest that the soundtrack may still have one more song waiting to be added.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track out now; Himesh Reshammiya's song introduces Sooraj Barjatya's family-drama