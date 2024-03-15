Alia Bhatt celebrates 31st birthday with Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor among others | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations was a star-studded bash.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday in Mumbai with many popular personalities including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta. Among those present in the star-studded birthday bash also included her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Friday morning captured many pictures of the birthday girl coming out from The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, located near Gateway of India.

Not only these several other celebrities were also spotted at the celebrations including Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan.

Check out some of the pictures from the birthday bash

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIWhen Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived for the celebrations.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIWhen Birthday girl arrived for the bash.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAkash Ambani also attended the star-studded birthday party with wife Shloka Mehta

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, among other were also among the attendees.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Neetu Kapoor stepping out after the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt holds a strong bond with the Ambani, specifically Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha. Recently, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. acquired a majority stake of 51 percent in the actress' kid and maternity-wear brand.

In a chat with Forbes recently, Alia opened up about her friendship with Isha and said, ''I am so glad that we found a partnership with Reliance. Isha Ambani and I are very good friends. We both happened to give birth around the same time. My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart. So this all also happened at the same time. Suddenly, we were like ‘Both of us are mothers'.''

Alia Bhatt on work front

Alia Bhatt's latest offering as a producer, Poacher, is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. She was last seen in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.

She has several big projects in the lineup currently including Jigra, Jee Le Zaraa, Takht, Baiju Bawra, and The Huntress. She also has a film with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

