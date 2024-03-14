Ed Sheeran recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic signature pose with actor, Farah Khan shares video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Ed Sheeran earlier met Ayushmann Khurrana and Armaan Malik.

'Shape Of You' singer Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his tour and he is not wasting even a single minute of his visit. After meeting Ayushmann Khurrana and singer Armaan Malik, Ed on Wednesday evening met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a couple of pictures and videos on their meeting with Ed. In one of the posts, Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran can be seen striking actor's iconic wide-arm signature pose.

Check out the video:

In another post, Farah can be seen relaxing with Ed on a sofa.

Not only Farah and Shah Rukh Khan, Ed also jointly shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, ''This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together.''

In the video, SRK was seen in a loose shirt with a papercutting print which he paired with ripped jeans and sneakers. Ed Sheeran wore black pants and a marble print sweatshirt which he paired with his Jordans.

They played the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the SRK-starrer Om Shanti Om.

As soon as the two shared the post on the photo-sharing app, their fans flooded the comments section awestruck by their camaraderie.

SRK's friend and director-choreographer Farah Khan, who directed Om Shanti Om, wrote in the comments, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy.''

Incidentally, Farah Khan's picture from Ed Sheeran's last outing in India, back in 2017 went viral leaving netizens amused as Farah was seen in high spirits along with her Happy New Year actor, Abhishek Bachchan.

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran is currently on his '+-=÷x' tour to India and will be performing at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on March 16, 2024.

