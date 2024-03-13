Ed Sheeran recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma's hook step with Armaan Malik | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour and will be performing live on March 16 in Mumbai.

'Shape Of You' singer Ed Sheeran, who is currently on his India tour, was recently spotted dancing with singer-songwriter Armaan Malik in Mumbai.

Armaan stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed Sheeran where the singers shook a leg on Armaan’s track ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Armaan, who has earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a song called '2step', took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.

Addressing the ‘Perfect’ singer, Armaan wrote in the caption: “Favourite person in my city.”

See the viral video:

Towards the end of the video, the two singers also pulled off the signature pose of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Singer Hardeep Kaur, who is known for ‘Dilbaro’ and ‘Katiya Karun’, took to the comments' section and wrote: “So precious.”

YouTuber and influencer, Aashna Shroff wrote: “Best nighttt (sic).”

Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood and flavour.

Before Armaan, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a fan moment with Ed and posted a polaroid picture on his Instagram account.

''A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you, @teddysphotos,'' he wrote along with post.

Ed Sheeran is currently on his '+-=÷x' tour to India and will be performing at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. After India, he will heading to US and several European countries including Italy, Portugal, Germany and Norway, among others. This is Ed's second tour in India after six years. His previous blockbuster tour was Divide Tour in 2017.

