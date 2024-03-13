Ayushmann Khurrana meets Ed Sheeran, shares polaroid picture with 'Shape of You' singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour.

'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour and is all set to perform in Mumbai this weekend. He began his tour with spending time with school kids in Mumbai. He also met Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday, a photo of which was shared by the actor on his Instagram account.

Ayushmann shared a polaroid picture on the platform with the date of clicking it.

See the post:

''A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you, @teddysphotos,'' he wrote along with post.

A video of his school visit was shared by Ed on Instagram. In the video, he can be heard saying, ''So I just arrived in Mumbai in India. We’re going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I heard the kids have something prepared for me as well.”

''Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!'' Ed Sheeran wrote in the caption.

Ed Sheeran is currently on his '+-=÷x' tour to India and will be performing at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. There are two ticket prices for the concert, one of Rs 9500 and other is of Rs 16,000. After India, he will heading to US and several European countries including Italy, Portugal, Germany and Norway.

This is Ed's second tour in India after six years. His previous blockbuster tour was Divide Tour in 2017.

For the unversed, Prateek Kuhad will also join Ed and will reportedly open for him on March 16.

Also Read: Shaitaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn-starrer maintains good pace on Tuesday, earns THIS much