Shaitaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn-starrer maintains good pace on Tuesday, earns THIS much

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in the lead roles, is performing decently at the box office even on week days. The film crossed Rs 50 crore mark easily in its opening weekend. As per Sacnilk.com, the horror flick minted Rs 6.5 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collections to Rs 67.75 crore after five days of theatrical release.

If this pace continues, the film will crossed Rs 100 crore mark easily after second weekend. However, it will be facing a tough competition from Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna-starrer Yodha.

Day-wise box office report

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 14.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 18.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 20.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 7.25 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 6.50 crore

More deets about Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film Vash, which was released last year. Janki Bodiwala, who played the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, has also played the same role in the Vash. The cast includes R Madhavan in a negative role, while Ajay and Jyothika play Janki's on-screen parents. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are also producing this film.

Ajay Devgn on work front

Ajay Devgn has a very busy 2024 as several of his films are releasing this year. After the film Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's films Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Maidan are being released in April. Apart from this, the film Singham Again is going to be released in August and Raid 2 is going to be released in November. Talking about R Madhavan's work front, Shashikant's cricket drama- Test, Adhishthasali and GD Naidu Biopic are in his pipeline.

