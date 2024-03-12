Ruslaan teaser: Aayush Sharma to be seen in action-packed avatar with gun and guitar in hands

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Ruslaan will release in cinemas on April 26.

Teaser of Aayush Sharma's much-awaited action flick Ruslaan is finally out. The lead actor along with other cast of the film unveiled the teaser of Ruslaan on their respective social media accounts. Not only this, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared the teaser of the action thriller and extended his warm wishes to the lead star.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the teaser video and captioned it, “All the best Aayush. #Ruslaan #RuslaanTeaser #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi.”

In the comment section, Aayush Sharma wrote, “Thank you so much sir .. means a lot.”

The teaser shows heart-stopping action with breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Helmed by director Karan L Butani, Ruslaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Talking about the teaser, Aayush Sharma says, “Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience’s pulse. It tells me we’re doing something right with ‘Ruslaan’. His support means the world to us.”

Apart from Aayush, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.



Recently, Aayush took to Instagram and treated fans to the new poster along with a teaser announcement.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Haarne ka khauf nahi hai, meri gun aur guitar ke saath, bas duniya jeetne ka josh hai. Toofan ki tarah nahi… Toofan hi hu main. #Ruslaan teaser arriving on 12th March, 2024. Roaring in theatres on 26th April, 2024. #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi.”

The film is all set to hit the big screens on April 26, 2024.

