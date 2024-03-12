Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's Mumbai house decked up with lights ahead of their wedding | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat will reportedly get married on March 15.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to tie the knot soon. The duo will reportedly get married on March 15 in Haryana's Manesar. Ahead of their big day, a video of their Mumbai's residence is doing rounds on social media wherein their house is decked up with lights.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Pulkit and Kriti's house in Mumbai, which was covered in many decorative lights.

See the viral video:

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Delhi ahead of her wedding with the actor.

As per a report by news agency ANI, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, the couple is likely to exchange vows in forthcoming days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range.

Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location.

Alongside the image, he wrote the words "I do.

His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you..@kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

Also Read: The First Omen new trailer: Bill Nighy-starrer to uncover 'terrifying' secret behind birth of evil

Also Read: Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, film set for Eid 2025 release