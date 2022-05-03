Chapped lips problem? Use these homemade scrubs to make them smooth and hydrated

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRETTYSKIN_BY_IRINA DIY lip scrubs to get rid of chapped lips

Chapped lips problem? Use these remedies to get rid of them easily. Our lips are the most delicate part of the human body. They are prone to get affected through several reasons such as weather conditions, allergies, and smoking. Girls especially like to keep their lips moisturize most of the time by applying lip balm to keep the dryness and roughness away. And now slowly and steadily boys have also started to take care of their lips. They too have started following a good skincare regime like most girls. As we remove the dirt and dust from the face and the body by using scrubs, there are a few home remedies for chapped lips as well. As we know that lips are so delicate and need good care one should scrub their lips to remove the dead cells from them once in a while.

Here is a list of a few homemade lip scrubs which will give you hydrated and soft lips.

Cinnamon lip scrub

It is the best scrub for the lips as it hydrates them and even leaves its aroma. You just need to exfoliate its mixture on the dead skin cells for good results.

Ingredients: You need to have sugar, cinnamon powder, olive oil, and honey.

Step: Mix all these ingredients and massage this paste gently on your lips. 2 minutes later wash it with warm water and apply lip balm to maintain the moisture of your lips.

Coffee lip scrub

Coffee lip scrub is the best remedy as it acts as a double exfoliator on the lips and makes them smooth and hydrating for a long time.

Ingredients: You should get ground coffee, coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil, sugar and honey.

Step: Mix all these above mention ingredients well and massage the paste on your lips. It will not only nourish your lips and hydrated but will also leave a shine on them.

Honey coconut scrub

You can also prepare honey coconut scrub and store it for a long time in a container.

Ingredients: Honey, coconut oil and sugar.

Step: Combine the mixture and massage it on the lips to remove the dead cells.

Honey and sugar

It is the easiest recipe for removing the dry flakes from your lips.

Ingredients: You just need to have honey, sugar and almond oil.

Step: Mix them all and massage them in a circular motion to get desired results.

Oatmeal scrub

You can also use Oatmeal as an exfoliator for your dry and chapped lips. It is best known to remove dust and impurities from the skin.

Ingredients: You need to have oatmeal, vegetable oil, sugar and honey

Step: By mixing all the ingredients, gently massage it in a circular direction to make your lips look smoother and hydrated.