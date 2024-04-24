Want to keep your skin sweat-free and fresh during summer? Try these DIY face packs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE DIY face packs for sweat-free skin during summer.

Summer is a season of bright hues, flowery scents, and adorable outfits. But it also causes additional problems like tanning, sweating, itching, and discomfort. It's crucial to keep your skin cool, dry, and fresh throughout the summer. Making the face masks that beauty expert Shahnaz Husain suggests at home is one method to accomplish this. After using these masks on your face, your skin will stay radiant and cool.

Yoghurt and Aloe Vera Face Mask

Exposure to the sun can deplete your face's radiance, leaving it lifeless. On the other hand, aloe vera and curd can help keep your face feeling cool and fresh. In a bowl, combine one spoonful of curd and three spoonfuls of aloe vera gel. After applying the mixture to your face, wait 15 to 20 minutes. After, give your face a watery rinse to see the difference.

Multani Mitti and Peppermint Face Mask

Mint has a cooling effect, and multani mitti clears the face of extra oil. You can soothe the burning sensation and keep your face cool by putting your mask on. In a bowl, combine 1 teaspoon powdered mint and 2 tablespoons multani mitti. A few drops of water can be added if necessary, but be careful not to thin the mixture too much. After applying the paste to your face and neck, wait for it to dry. Use regular water to rinse your face.

Tomato and Honey Face Mask

In a bowl, combine one medium-sized tomato (pulverized) and one spoonful of honey. After applying it to your face, rinse it off with water after 20 minutes. For oily or acne-prone skin, honey's antibacterial and antiseptic qualities are fantastic. On the other hand, tomatoes have qualities that prevent tanning. During the summer, this combination of these two components is ideal for the face.

Rose Water and Sandalwood

An age-old cure for summertime pimples and face discomfort is sandalwood. Additionally, it makes the skin glow. Rose water moisturizes the skin, eliminates extra oil and debris, and improves the complexion's sheen. To produce a paste, combine 2 teaspoons of pure sandalwood powder with rose water. Use the paste on your face to bring life back to your lifeless skin. Use regular water to rinse the paste off once it has dried.

Watermelon and Yoghurt

Vitamins A and C, which are excellent for the face, are found in watermelon. It hydrates the skin and gives it a sheen. For oily skin, this is a good option. In a bowl, combine 1 teaspoon curd and grated watermelon. Using a brush, apply the mixture to your face. Applying it to tanned regions is another option. After ten to fifteen minutes, rinse your face with water. Sunburned areas will feel better after using this mask.

Remember, not only are these DIY face masks for summer cost-effective, but they also allow for a fun and creative way to take care of one's skin while enjoying the sunny weather.

