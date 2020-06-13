Kareena Kapoor Khan says her lips do more workout than her. Here's why

Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
In her latest Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a black workout wear, is seen pouting at the camera. Seen her pic yet?

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie on Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khans lips do more workout than her because she does "at least 100 pouts a day"! In an Instagram post, Kareena, in a black workout wear, is seen pouting at the camera. "I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day!" she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over five lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day! 💁🏻‍♀️🤣

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", starring the late Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump".

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

