Kareena Kapoor Khan says her lips do more workout than her. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie on Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khans lips do more workout than her because she does "at least 100 pouts a day"! In an Instagram post, Kareena, in a black workout wear, is seen pouting at the camera. "I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day!" she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over five lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", starring the late Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump".

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage